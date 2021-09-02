The Buccaneers are expected to activate Succop (undisclosed) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Succop tested positive for the virus back on Aug. 24, which forced him to miss Tampa Bay's exhibition finale. After spending 10 days away from the team, though, he appears as if he'll rejoin his teammates in the requisite amount of time associated with his particular situation. The Bucs still have undrafted rookie kicker Jose Borregales on the active roster, so if Succop is activated Thursday, a corresponding move to cut loose the former likely is in the cards.