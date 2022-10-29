Succop successfully made field-goal attempts of 31, 30 and 26 yards and also drilled his only extra-point try in the Buccaneers' 27-22 loss to the Ravens on Thursday night.

The veteran kicker was back to his usual level of production after a lackluster Week 7 where he only had one kick attempt. Succop's field-goal makes were all from very manageable distances, but that certainly doesn't take away from the fact the 14-year veteran currently boasts a career-best 95.0 percent success rate on field goals and has missed just one of 29 total kick attempts all season when factoring in his PATs.