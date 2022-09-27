Succop made a pair of field-goal attempts of 45 yards apiece and did not attempt any extra points in the Buccaneers' 14-12 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Succop made the most of his scant opportunities Sunday, managing to produce a serviceable six-point tally for fantasy managers with another strong day on field goals. The Buccaneers' offense didn't provide Succop anywhere near the usual number of chances to put points on the board, and Tampa Bay went for two points after its sole touchdown with 14 seconds remaining in the game. Succop's outlook for a Week 4 showdown against the Chiefs is seemingly much brighter, considering the Buccaneers project to have Mike Evans (suspension) and Julio Jones (knee) back, at minimum, to shore up the receiving corps.