Succop made his sole field-goal attempt from 50 yards out and drilled all five of his extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 38-10 win over the Packers on Sunday.

The veteran kicker made it interesting on his one field-goal try, benefitting from the ball hooking inward several inches while in flight to successfully cap off a six-play, 43-yard drive that was the first of the second half. The 50-yarder served as Succop's longest successful kick of the season and marked his first field goal of at least that distance since the 2018 campaign. Succop continues to carry plenty of fantasy value due to the offense he's attached to, and his 83.3 percent success rate on field goals and 95.0 percent accuracy on extra points has led to a solid tally of 49 points through six games.