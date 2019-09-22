Miller is active for the first time in his career Week 3 against the Giants, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

There's no guarantee Miller sees the field from scrimmage, but he could potentially factor into the return game. The rookie dealt with a hamstring issue this summer, but he's been healthy for several weeks and will be available as needed against the Giants.

