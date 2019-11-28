Play

Miller (hamstring) is not practicing Thursday.

Miller managed to practice in a limited capacity to begin the week, but he's now been downgraded to a non-participant. If the rookie sixth-round pick is unable to up his level of activity during Friday's final session of the week, he could be in danger of missing Sunday's contest against Jacksonville.

