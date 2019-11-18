Buccaneers' Scott Miller: Career-best day in loss
Miller hauled in four of six targets for 71 yards in the Buccaneers' 34-17 loss to the Saints on Sunday.
Miller appears to have a chance to turn into one of the bright spots of what is shaping up as a considerably disappointing season for the Buccaneers. The rookie has now put together a 6-104 line on nine targets over his last two games, as he appears to be gaining the trust of the coaching staff and Jameis Winston in particular. Miller is establishing himself as a downfield threat in the process, and he could even be on his way to unseating Breshad Perriman for the No. 3 role with more performances the likes of Sunday's. He'll look to continue his ascent versus the Falcons in Week 12 matchup.
