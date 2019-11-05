Miller failed to come up with either of his two targets in the Buccaneers' 40-34 overtime loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

Not factored in that stat line is a touchdown pass Miller caught in the third quarter that was called off due to the rookie receiver having stepped out of bounds before securing the ball. Miller had a modest spike in production in Week 6 against the Panthers with he first three receptions of his career, but he's failed to come up with any of the three subsequent targets that have come his way over the last two games.