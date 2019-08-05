Buccaneers' Scott Miller: Dealing with hamstring injury

Miller suffered a hamstring injury and is questionable to play in Friday's preseason opener against the Steelers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Coach Bruce Arians said that Miller "tweaked" his hamstring during practice, putting in doubt his availability for Friday. The rookie sixth-round pick made a strong impression this offseason but missing a preseason contest certainly wouldn't help in his battle for a roster spot.

