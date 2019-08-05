Buccaneers' Scott Miller: Dealing with hamstring injury
Miller suffered a hamstring injury and is questionable to play in Friday's preseason opener against the Steelers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Coach Bruce Arians said that Miller "tweaked" his hamstring during practice, putting in doubt his availability for Friday. The rookie sixth-round pick made a strong impression this offseason but missing a preseason contest certainly wouldn't help in his battle for a roster spot.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Trust Kirk
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Air yards primer
Ben Gretch explains why you should start thinking about air yards as an important piece of...
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at this week's news and tells what you should care about.
-
WR Preview: State of the position
2018 was one of the best years ever for wide receivers. Can things get even better in 2019?...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Miller
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: Brees falling
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...