Buccaneers' Scott Miller: Faces competition from draft pick
Miller (hamstring), who is expected to compete for the No. 3 receiver job vacated by the departed Breshad Perriman, could face competition from 2020 fifth-round pick Tyler Johnson.
Miller's impressive wheels presumably give him a leg up on both Johnson and third-year wideout Justin Watson in terms of making up for the loss of speed brought about by Perriman's exit in free agency. However, if last season is any indication, coach Bruce Arians will get creative with any receiver spots behind starters Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, potentially operating a timeshare of sorts at the No. 3 slot depending on formations, defensive matchups and other factors. Miller will have to build on the modest flashes he was able to exhibit last season, when he battled injury but averaged an impressive 15.4 yards per grab on his 13 receptions. One area where Johnson might make for an especially viable stand-in for Miller would be near the goal line, as the rookie brings a well-established track record of red-zone success from his college days at Minnesota and has a four-inch height advantage over the 5-foot-9 second-year wideout.
