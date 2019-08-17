Buccaneers' Scott Miller: Hopefully back for third exhibition

Coach Bruce Arians said he hopes to have Miller (hamstring) back for next week's preseason game against the Browns and said that the rookie has been running well in recent days, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Miller had gotten training camp off to an impressive start before the dreaded soft-tissue injury popped up. The hamstring strain has subsequently cost the sixth-round pick valuable opportunities to showcase his wares over the first pair of preseason games, contests in which both Justin Watson and Bobo Wilson have made a mark. Given that he's missed out on plenty of reps, Miller could see extensive action in next week's exhibition against the Browns if he's able to suit up.