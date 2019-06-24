Buccaneers' Scott Miller: Impressing this offseason
Miller was one of the standout performers of minicamp earlier in June, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.
The rookie sixth-round pick was facing an uphill battle for a roster spot from the moment he was drafted, but that's hardly fazed Miller. Instead, the speedy Bowling Green product followed up some solid performances throughout OTAs with a noteworthy body of work during minicamp, with Vitali reporting that the 5-foot-9 Miller surprisingly lined up all over the field and repeatedly made tough catches in traffic out of the slot. The inside routes in the Buccaneers' passing game used to be the domain of Adam Humphries (free agency-Titans), but Miller has apparently staked early claim to serious consideration for at least some of the departed receiver's offensive and punt-return reps. Miller will battle the likes of Justin Watson and Bobo Wilson for positioning on the latter portion of the receiver depth chart, with training camp and preseason likely to go a long way toward sorting matters out.
