Miller sustained a hamstring injury during Sunday's game at Detroit, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Miller has tended to a hamstring issue since early August, missing time in the preseason and the Buccaneers' two games prior to this one. The team cleared him for action after he put in a full practice Thursday, only for Miller to seemingly aggravated the injury Sunday. Before his exit, he hauled in all three targets for 49 yards and one touchdown. With Mike Evans (foot) sidelined, the receiving corps is down to Chris Godwin, Breshad Perriman, Justin Watson and Ishmael Hyman.

