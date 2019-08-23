Buccaneers' Scott Miller: Making NFL debut
Miller will make his NFL debut in Friday's preseason matchup with the Browns, Jenna Laine of ESPN reports.
Miller has been sidelined by a hamstring up until this point. The rookie sixth-rounder out of Bowling Green will need to impress quickly if he wants to stick around given Tampa Bay's deep receiving corps, but at least he'll get an opportunity to do so.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Go Goodwin
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
ADP Review: Risers and fallers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest risers and fallers and determines where to take the most...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Davis down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Preseason Week 3 Quarterback News
Heath Cummings breaks down the important things we saw at quarterback in Week 3 of the Pre...
-
Fantasy football prep: Best ball advice
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...