Buccaneers' Scott Miller: Making NFL debut

Miller will make his NFL debut in Friday's preseason matchup with the Browns, Jenna Laine of ESPN reports.

Miller has been sidelined by a hamstring up until this point. The rookie sixth-rounder out of Bowling Green will need to impress quickly if he wants to stick around given Tampa Bay's deep receiving corps, but at least he'll get an opportunity to do so.

