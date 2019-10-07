Miller failed to bring in either of his two targets and rushed once for 18 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-24 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

The rookie helped fill in for the sidelined Breshad Perriman (hamstring) but was unable to make his mark through the air. Miller did flash his speed on his one carry, but he's unlikely to have a chance to do much from scrimmage during his first pro season unless injuries continue to pile up at the receiver position.