Buccaneers' Scott Miller: Modest night in preseason finale

Miller brought in two of three targets for nine yards in the Buccaneers' 17-15 preseason win over the Cowboys on Thursday.

This was Miller's second and final chance to show what he could do in game action prior to final cuts, as a lingering hamstring issue shelved him for the first two preseason contests. The rookie turned in an acceptable showing as far as catch rate was concerned, but he certainly didn't leave a lasting impression with his yardage total. Miller did flash some upside during the offseason and early in training camp, however, so while a final roster spot may elude him, he could ultimately be a prime candidate for the practice squad.