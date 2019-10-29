Miller failed to come up with his only target in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Titans.

Miller was coming off a three-catch performance against the Panthers in London during the Week 6 divisional matchup before the bye, with that trio of receptions the first of the rookie's career. However, he was disappointingly uninvolved against the Titans despite logging a total of 10 snaps from scrimmage in the contest. Miller was also supplanted on punt returns by T.J. Logan for the contest, and given that the latter managed a 40-yard runback on one of those opportunities, he may hang on to that job for the time being.