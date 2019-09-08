Miller (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 1 tilt against the 49ers, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Miller was able to snag a spot on the final roster after overcoming a hamstring injury during the early portion of preseason, but he's likely going to be a gameday inactive frequently early in his career. The rookie would not factor prominently into the Buccaneers passing game even if he were active, with Tampa's receiving corps as presently constituted having multiple superior options ahead of him.