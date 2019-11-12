Miller secured two of three targets for 33 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-27 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Miller bounced back from a pair of blankings on the stat sheet in Weeks 8 and 9 to post his fourth and fifth catches of the season. Miller has now seen at least one target in six consecutive games, but his production remains hard to trust as the Buccaneers' No. 4 receiver. The rookie will look to build on Sunday's performance against the Saints in Week 11.