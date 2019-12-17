Play

Miller (hamstring) isn't participating in Tuesday's practice, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The severity of the hamstring injury Miller suffered in last weekend's win over the Lions isn't yet known, but the fact that he required an MRI on Monday signals at least some level of concern. All of Miller, Chris Godwin and Mike Evans look at risk of sitting out Saturday's game against the Texans with hamstring injuries, a development that would leave Tampa Bay's wideout corps perilously thin. The Buccaneers will see if Miller can return to practice in some fashion over the next two days before rendering a verdict on his status for Week 16.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories