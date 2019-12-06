Miller (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Miller's absence for a second straight game could leave a few extra snaps for No. 3 receiver Breshad Perriman, who responded to the same scenario last week with season highs for both receptions (five) and yards (87). Meanwhile, Justin Watson should get a bit of run as the No. 4 receiver, though he played just 15 percent of snaps on offense in the Week 13 win over Jacksonville.