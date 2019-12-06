Buccaneers' Scott Miller: Out for another game
Miller (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Miller's absence for a second straight game could leave a few extra snaps for No. 3 receiver Breshad Perriman, who responded to the same scenario last week with season highs for both receptions (five) and yards (87). Meanwhile, Justin Watson should get a bit of run as the No. 4 receiver, though he played just 15 percent of snaps on offense in the Week 13 win over Jacksonville.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Scott Miller: No activity Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Scott Miller: Sits out practice•
-
Buccaneers' Scott Miller: Won't play against Jags•
-
Buccaneers' Scott Miller: Can't practice Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Scott Miller: Limited to start week•
-
Buccaneers' Scott Miller: Pair of touches from scrimmage•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a playoff week for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily Fantasy...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 WR Preview: Sit Giants WRs?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 14, including...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 14.