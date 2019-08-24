Buccaneers' Scott Miller: Pair of grabs in debut
Miller secured two of six targets for 15 yards in the Buccaneers' 13-12 preseason win over the Browns on Friday.
Miller finally had a chance to see some game action after missing the first two preseason contests with a nagging hamstring injury. The rookie didn't see any reps on punt returns, however, with coach Bruce Arians opting to give Bobo Wilson, whose standing appears appreciably more secure than Miller's at this point, all of the reps in that area. That's likely to change in next Thursday's exhibition finale versus the Cowboys, however, when Miller projects for an extended look as the Buccaneers evaluate whether he's worth a possible No. 6 receiver spot.
