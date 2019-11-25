Buccaneers' Scott Miller: Pair of touches from scrimmage
Miller lost two yards on his only carry and secured his only target for eight yards in the Buccaneers' 35-22 win over the Falcons on Sunday.
Miller was riding some modest momentum coming into Sunday's contest, having posted a combined 6-104 line over the prior two games. However, the rookie was unable to continue his ascent versus the Falcons, although he encouragingly continued to enjoy a secondary role on the offense. Miller will look to coax his production back up against the Jaguars in a Week 13 interconference battle.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Scott Miller: Career-best day in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Scott Miller: Notches pair of grabs•
-
Buccaneers' Scott Miller: Comes up empty again•
-
Buccaneers' Scott Miller: No stats in Week 8•
-
Buccaneers' Scott Miller: Three grabs in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Scott Miller: Minimal involvement in Week 5 loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: League winners?
Three running backs available in many leagues could make the difference in the final weeks...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Week 12 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Matt Ryan hasn't been quite right since his ankle injury, but he's going to get back on track...