Miller lost two yards on his only carry and secured his only target for eight yards in the Buccaneers' 35-22 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Miller was riding some modest momentum coming into Sunday's contest, having posted a combined 6-104 line over the prior two games. However, the rookie was unable to continue his ascent versus the Falcons, although he encouragingly continued to enjoy a secondary role on the offense. Miller will look to coax his production back up against the Jaguars in a Week 13 interconference battle.