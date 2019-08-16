Buccaneers' Scott Miller: Remaining sidelined
Miller (hamstring) is not expected to suit up for Friday's preseason contest against the Dolphins, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Miller continues to manage a hamstring injury suffered August 5. Though the injury isn't expected to be long-term, it will cost the rookie sixth-round pick a second straight exhibition game. Miller will work to get healthy and suit up preseason Week 3 versus the Browns.
