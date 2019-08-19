Buccaneers' Scott Miller: Returns to practice Monday

Miller (hamstring) was back at practice Monday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Miller has missed the last two weeks with a soft-tissue injury, and coach Bruce Arians emphasized Monday that the rookie has plenty of catching up to do in order to have a chance of securing one of the final receiver spots. Miller seemingly needs to stand out over the final two exhibitions to gain significant ground.

Our Latest Stories