Miller (hamstring) will undergo an MRI on Monday, Jenna Laine of ESPN reports.

Miller aggravated his hamstring injury in the first half of Sunday's game against Detroit, and he was unable to return to the contest. The additional testing should reveal the severity of Miller's injury, but he's trending in the wrong direction on a shortened week, as the team takes on Houston on Saturday. Chris Godwin (hamstring) also left Sunday's game, and Mike Evans (hamstring) is expected to be done for the year. At the time of this report, the Bucs have just three healthy wideouts.

