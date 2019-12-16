Buccaneers' Scott Miller: Set to have MRI
Miller (hamstring) will undergo an MRI on Monday, Jenna Laine of ESPN reports.
Miller aggravated his hamstring injury in the first half of Sunday's game against Detroit, and he was unable to return to the contest. The additional testing should reveal the severity of Miller's injury, but he's trending in the wrong direction on a shortened week, as the team takes on Houston on Saturday. Chris Godwin (hamstring) also left Sunday's game, and Mike Evans (hamstring) is expected to be done for the year. At the time of this report, the Bucs have just three healthy wideouts.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Scott Miller: Won't return Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Scott Miller: Injures hamstring Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Scott Miller: Upgrades to full practice•
-
Buccaneers' Scott Miller: Works as limited participant•
-
Buccaneers' Scott Miller: Out for another game•
-
Buccaneers' Scott Miller: No activity Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Top Week 16 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Winners & Losers: Looking ahead
This has been the best rookie WR class in years. But Chris Towers warns about overreacting...
-
Believe it or Not: Sanders a star
Heath Cummings takes a look at what happened in Week 15 and what it means for the future.
-
Early Waivers: A welcome return?
Kerryon Johnson looks like he could be back in time for Week 16, and Chris Towers says he should...
-
Injury reaction: Next Viking up
Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury was an issue yet again in Week 15, and this time, the Vikings...
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...