Miller (coach's decision) won't play in Thursday's matchup with Carolina, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Miller sat due to a coach's decision in Sunday's season opener as well. The rookie likely wouldn't factor into the Buccaneers' passing attack if he were active, so the receiving corps won't be shaken up much by his absence.

