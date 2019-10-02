Miller was unable to haul in his lone target during Sunday's 55-40 win over the Rams.

Miller got his first career target Sunday, but was unable to link up with Jameis Winston. Miller has been active recently as a sixth receiver in a Tampa Bay offense that has scored at least 30 points in three of four games, but -- with a team full of weapons -- he's unlikely to contribute.

