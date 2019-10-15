Miller secured three of seven targets for 39 yards in the Buccaneers' 37-26 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

Miller's trio of receptions were the first of his career, as he once again helped fill in for Breshad Perriman (hamstring). The rookie actually checked in third in targets behind Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, outpacing fellow reserve Bobo Wilson in snaps by a 48-23 margin in the process. Miller appears to have vaulted over both Wilson and Justin Watson (three snaps Sunday) in the wide receiver pecking order, if the last two games are any indication.