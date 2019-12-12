Buccaneers' Scott Miller: Upgrades to full practice
Miller (hamstring) upgraded to full practice participation Thursday, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official website reports.
Held out for the past two weeks, Miller now appears healthy at an opportune time, with Mike Evans (hamstring) in danger of missing the final three weeks of the season. Miller had been working as the No. 4 receiver prior to his own hamstring injury, ahead of Justin Watson but behind Breshad Perriman. With Watson coming off a 5-59-1 receiving line in last week's win over Indianapolis, it isn't quite clear if Miller will have a significant role on offense Week 15.
