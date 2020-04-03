Buccaneers' Scott Miller: Vying for No. 3 job
Miller (hamstring) is a strong candidate for the Buccaneers' No. 3 wideout spot in the wake of Breshad Perriman's departure, Scott Reynolds of PewterReport.com reports. "I don't like to look at numbers (on the depth chart) and necessarily go for specific spots," Miller said. "I'm the type of person that just tries to be the best he can be on an everyday basis. Wherever that lands me, it lands me. But obviously, with B.P. going to the Jets that spot is open and I'm going to want to be on the field as much as possible next year to help this team win games."
A combination of limited salary cap room and a lack of prominent receivers on the open market opens up a fairly sizable path to the No. 3. job for Miller, who displayed flashes of his talent during his rookie season before seeing it cut short due to a hamstring injury in Week 15. Miller's final 2019 line was a modest 13-200-1 over 10 games, but he posted multi-catch efforts in three of his last four contests of the campaign. The speedy Bowling Green product is naturally excited about the prospect of catching passes from the legendary Tom Brady this coming season, and he concedes to having already put a lot of film study in on Julian Edelman, a long-time favorite of his new quarterback and a receiver who is similar to Miller in stature. Notably, the second-year wideout is appreciably faster than Edelman, but Miller is working on adding muscle this offseason after estimating he dipped below 170 pounds at times last season.
