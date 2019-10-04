Coach Bruce Arians said Miller and Bobo Wilson would split the offensive snaps usually reserved for Breshad Perriman (hamstring) in Sunday's game against the Saints, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

When Perriman exited early in the Week 4 win over the Rams with the injury, it was Wilson (35 offensive snaps, one reception for 14 yards on four targets) rather than Miller (eight snaps, one incomplete target) who acted as the primary replacement. With Perriman already ruled out for Week 5, both Wilson and Miller will again have roles in the game plan, but a snap split favoring Wilson could very well be in place again. Even if Miller surprisingly usurps Wilson in the pecking order, it's difficult to envision him seeing meaningful volume in the passing game, given the way top receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin (hip) have dominated the targets this season.