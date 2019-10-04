Buccaneers' Scott Miller: Will help replace Perriman
Coach Bruce Arians said Miller and Bobo Wilson would split the offensive snaps usually reserved for Breshad Perriman (hamstring) in Sunday's game against the Saints, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
When Perriman exited early in the Week 4 win over the Rams with the injury, it was Wilson (35 offensive snaps, one reception for 14 yards on four targets) rather than Miller (eight snaps, one incomplete target) who acted as the primary replacement. With Perriman already ruled out for Week 5, both Wilson and Miller will again have roles in the game plan, but a snap split favoring Wilson could very well be in place again. Even if Miller surprisingly usurps Wilson in the pecking order, it's difficult to envision him seeing meaningful volume in the passing game, given the way top receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin (hip) have dominated the targets this season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 5 plus offers...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...