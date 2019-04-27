Buccaneers' Scott Miller: Winds up in Tampa Bay
The Buccaneers selected Miller in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 208th overall.
Though he didn't get a combine invite, Miller is a strong athlete that showed sub-4.40 speed at Bowling Green's pro day. Despite inconsistent quarterback play around him, Miller was always productive. He racked up 71 receptions for 1,148 yards and nine touchdowns on 111 targets as a senior, establishing himself as one of the MAC's most productive wideouts. He's on the smaller side at 5-foot-9 and 174 pounds, but don't count him out completely. Adam Humphries found his way into a productive career out of the slot in Tampa Bay, after all.
