Miller (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Jacksonville, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Miller had been cutting into Breshad Perriman's workload, drawing 10 targets over the past three weeks. It isn't clear if Miller's absence will free up more work for Perriman or create an opportunity for Justin Watson to take more snaps. Either way, it isn't a huge loss for quarterback Jameis Winston.