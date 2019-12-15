Buccaneers' Scott Miller: Won't return Sunday
Miller (hamstring) is ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest in Detroit.
Miller exited the Week 15 contest in the first half after seemingly aggravating a hamstring injury he's battled since early August. The rookie caught all three of his targets for 49 yards and one touchdown before leaving the field. In Miller's stead, Justin Watson and Ishmael Hyman could see increased work behind Chris Godwin and Breshad Perriman.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Scott Miller: Injures hamstring Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Scott Miller: Upgrades to full practice•
-
Buccaneers' Scott Miller: Works as limited participant•
-
Buccaneers' Scott Miller: Out for another game•
-
Buccaneers' Scott Miller: No activity Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Scott Miller: Sits out practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ryan Tannehill's emergence as a must-start quarterback took us by surprise, but Jamey Eisenberg...