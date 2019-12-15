Miller (hamstring) is ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest in Detroit.

Miller exited the Week 15 contest in the first half after seemingly aggravating a hamstring injury he's battled since early August. The rookie caught all three of his targets for 49 yards and one touchdown before leaving the field. In Miller's stead, Justin Watson and Ishmael Hyman could see increased work behind Chris Godwin and Breshad Perriman.