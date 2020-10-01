Miller (hip/groin) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
With both Miller and Chris Godwin (hamstring) sidelined for the second practice in a row, the Buccaneers may be shorthanded at receiver during the team's Week 4 game versus the Chargers. At this point, Godwin appears likelier of the two to sit out this weekend, but Miller will need to get back on the practice field in some capacity Friday for the Buccaneers to feel good about his chances of suiting up. If both Miller and Godwin are held out Sunday, added reps would be available at receiver for Justin Watson and Tyler Johnson, but both may still rank behind top wideout Mike Evans and tight end Rob Gronkowski in terms of target share.
