Miller brought in both targets for 13 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-22 loss to the Ravens on Thursday night.

Miller recorded his second straight two-catch effort, which, while not exactly noteworthy, at least gives him a semblance of relevance in a struggling offense. Miller has four multi-catch efforts overall this season and logged 19 snaps Thursday night, and while he might be a slightly better fringe Buccaneers fantasy option than Breshad Perriman, he's still unlikely to gain any true relevance unless multiple injuries strike the receiving corps.