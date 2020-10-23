Miller (hip/groin) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Miller was never able to upgrade from limited participation in practices Wednesday through Friday, but the Buccaneers are apparently convinced that neither the hip nor the groin issue will keep him from taking the field this weekend. With none of the Buccaneers' receivers or tight ends taking injury designations into the weekend, Miller will likely be limited to a supporting role in the passing game.
