Miller (calf) practiced fully Thursday.
The Buccaneers' receiving corps seems poised to be depleted again Sunday versus the Packers, as Mike Evans will sit out due to a one-game suspension, Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) have yet to practice this week, and Russell Gage (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman (knee) were limited again Thursday. Miller didn't take advantage of his eight targets Week 2 at New Orleans, turning them into three catches for 34 yards while taking one carry for eight yards. Still, he could earn a decent enough snap share to make an impact in the box score this weekend.
