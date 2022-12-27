Miller failed to bring in his only target over four snaps on offense during the Buccaneers' 19-16 win overtime win against the Cardinals on Sunday night.

Miller's minimal role was par for the course during the stretch run of the season, as the speedster has seen 15 snaps or fewer in the last six games while recording just three receptions for 32 yards in that span. With the Buccaneers' top four wide receivers available, Miller continues to project for sparse usage on offense over the remaining two games of the regular season.