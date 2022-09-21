Miller (calf) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Russell Gage (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman (knee) also were limited, while Julio Jones (knee) and Chris Godwin (hamstring) didn't practice and Mike Evans is suspended for one week. It thus remains unclear who will see targets from Tom Brady this Sunday against Green Bay, but the early outlook hints at Miller being involved even if he has a minor calf injury.

