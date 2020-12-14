Miller secured one of two targets for a 48-yard touchdown in the Buccaneers' 26-14 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

The second-year speedster's score was his first since Week 7 and erased a 6-0 deficit for the Buccaneers, giving them a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Miller's standing the air attack had significantly diminished since shortly after the arrival of Antonio Brown, and he'd logged just 34 combined snaps from scrimmage over the previous three games. Even his production Sunday came on one big play and minimal targets, making him hard to trust despite the favorable matchup against the Falcons in Week 15.