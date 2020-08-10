Miller put on 10 pounds of muscle this offseason and "looks great" according to coach Bruce Arians, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The speedster could certainly use the bulk in order to better withstand the rigors of the NFL, especially after playing his rookie season at a weight of approximately 175 pounds. Miller is though to be a leading contender for the No. 3 receiver job after generating a 13-200-1 line in 2019, and his 4.3 speed would certainly make him much more than a prototypical shifty slot wideout that largely gets by with short-area quickness. A bit of extra bulk could make Miller even more effective if it doesn't slow him down, but he'll have to hold off promising fifth-round rookie Tyler Johnson for the role.