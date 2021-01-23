Miller is one of the Buccaneers' secondary receivers that stands to benefit from the absence of Antonio Brown (knee) for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Packers, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Miller took a big step forward in his second season, posting a 33-501-3 line (53 targets) across 16 games, with seven of his receptions going for more than 20 yards. Miller logged just eight snaps from scrimmage against the Saints in Sunday's divisional-round win even with Brown on the sidelines for most of the second half, but his one catch, which went for 29 yards, exemplified the downfield dimension he brings to Tampa Bay's passing game. His established rapport with Tom Brady could certainly pay dividends versus Green Bay, although the air attack could be challenged to thrive in what are expected to be frigid conditions.