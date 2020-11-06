Miller (hip/groin) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Saints, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The Buccaneers cleared Miller for the Week 9 matchup after he was able to practice fully Friday. The second-year wideout has drawn 15 targets between the past two games, but he'll likely take a back seat in the passing game over the second half of the season with Antonio Brown set to make his team debut Sunday. Brown could be on a limited snap count against the Saints, but once he gets fully familiar with the Bucs' offensive system, he should be a fixture in three-receiver sets with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, leaving Miller as the fourth option on the depth chart.
