Miller (hip/groin) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Denver.
Miller was a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday before upgrading to full at Friday's session. He'll be out there Sunday in Denver, though his fantasy outlook takes a hit with Chris Godwin back in the lineup. Miller was unable to take advantage of his big opportunity last week, catching two of three targets for 11 yards in a 31-17 win over the Panthers.
