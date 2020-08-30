Miller has been able to keep up his early-camp momentum by regularly making plays in practices, and he hauled in a 55-yard bomb from Tom Brady in Friday's scrimmage at Raymond James Stadium, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.

The second-year speedster's name seemingly comes up in every training camp wrap-up, as Miller has quickly developed an impressive rapport with Brady and has been able to make plays on a number of different routes and depths of target. That was on display again in Friday's scrimmage, with Miller recording a 20-yard grab in the earlier portion of the simulated game and then subsequently bringing in the deep throw on a post route later in the session. The 23-year-old may have already locked in the No. 3 receiver role, as Tyler Johnson (undisclosed) has simply been too beset by injury and Justin Watson, while also making his share of plays, hasn't quite been on the same level as Miller.