Miller brought in just one of five targets for four yards in the Buccaneers' 14-12 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Miller played a robust 52 snaps from scrimmage with the Buccaneers down three receivers, yet as his final line implies, he largely squandered the opportunity. The Bowling Green product certainly brings plenty of speed to the table, but with just a 9-76 line on 22 targets over his last 11 regular-season games overall, Miller is unlikely to make any sort of impact whenever the team's receiving corps is even approximating full health.