Miller brought in six of nine targets for 109 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 45-20 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

The second-year speedster's wheels were on display Sunday on a 33-yard scoring grab down the left sideline just before halftime, and he finished with a team-leading receiving yardage tally overall. Miller also logged his highest target count of the season, and he's posted at least 83 receiving yards in three of his past four games. However, the impending arrival of Antonio Brown (suspension) has the potential to eventually make Miller a much more speculative week-to-week fantasy play, considering the former is adept at many of the downfield routes the Bowling Green product currently handles in coach Bruce Arians' offense.