Miller failed to bring in his only target in the Buccaneers' 26-24 preseason loss to the Dolphins on Saturday night.

Miller notably came up empty on a night where several of his fellow competitors for a depth receiver role put some strong play on film. The Bowling Green product does have a respectable body of work from prior seasons to rely on to an extent, but he'll certainly need to show a lot more in his ongoing bid for a roster spot during next Saturday night's road preseason battle against the Titans.